  Mandya police recover 130 mobile phones lost over last one month

May 18, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mandya district police have recovered a total of 130 mobile phones that had been stolen or missing over the last one month.

The recovered mobiles phones were handed back to the owners at a function in Mandya on Thursday.

The recovered mobile phones had been manufactured by various companies and Mandya Superintendent of Police N. Yathish had estimated their cost to be around ₹ 23 lakh, said a statement issued by Mandya district administration.

The mobile phones that had been either stolen or lost were recovered through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR).

The general public, who had lost their mobile phones, have been asked to lodge an online complaint on Karnataka State Police’s e-lost app before logging on to CEIR’s portal www.ceir.gov.in and enter their mobile number along with IMEI number and other details.

The statement also said that the Mandya district police had constituted a special team for tracing the lost mobile phones.

