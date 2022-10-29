Mandya police file chargesheet in minor’s rape and murder case in record time

ADVERTISEMENT

In a rare case, the Mandya district police completed the investigation in record time to file chargesheet within 14 days in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl by her 51-year-old tuition teacher in Malavalli on October 11.

Going in the fast forward mode and without bypassing any procedure, the police hoped that if everything went well, the court would convict the accused Kantharaju within six months to one year, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said.

The incident took place in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district on October 11 when the accused, Kantharaju, called the minor on the pretext of taking tuition class, sexually assaulted her, strangled her and threw the body in a sump of an under constructed house close to his house.

“Law requires police to finalise such cases within 60 days, but kudos to team Mandya who have done it in 14 days. Let’s work for speedy trial and conviction of the accused of this ghastly incident but it was a record time,” Praveen Sood, Director-General and Inspector-General of Police, tweeted.

Mandya Superintendent of Police N. Yatish said: “The Malavalli police submitted a 683-page chargesheet and completed the statements of four witnesses and gathered all the evidence needed. The chargesheet was subjected to scrutiny by three public prosecutors who have had vast experience.”

The case gained importance as even the Chief Minister personally started supervising the development on a day to day basis . The appointment of a Special Public Prosecutor for the case is going to happen any time soon, after which trail will commence, Mr. Kumar added.

“A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence), 376 (rape) and 326 (assault with weapons) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act,” Mr. Yatish said.

Investigations revealed that it was a pre-medidated case and Kantharaju had bought a plastic rope from a shop in Mysuru to eliminate the girl in case anything goes wrong.

Analysis of the call record details from the accused’s phone revealed that a day before the incident, the accused had called the victim to come to tuition at 11 a.m. This was a clinching evidence as the accused initially feigned ignorance when the parents of the victim contacted him to know whether the girl had come to his house.

The accused had even taken the parents to a nearby shop to check the CCTV footage knowing very well that the girl had come to his house from other bylane, the police said. Kantharaju had even joined the search party to find the girl and was trying to put the entire blame on Nagaraju, owner of the under construction house. This is to create an alibi and to escape from the crime, Mr. Aok Kumar said.

However, based on the suspicion, the police conducted a background check on the accused and analysed the CDR to nail him.

The police also obtained the statement of the shop owner from Mysuru from where Kantharaju had purchased the plastic rope to strangle the girl to death.

Kantharaju has a postgraduate degree in anthropology and was pursuing PhD. “He quit his research to start working in a private company and to start a coaching centre. The accused had separated from his wife six years ago, but was in touch with his two daughters,” said the police.

“Our target was to file a chargersheet within 10 days, but it was prolonged due to a series of holidays. Generally, all sensitive cases are monitored by senior police officials from the headquarters, but this time, the entire force was behind this case to ensure deterrent effect,” said Mr. Alok Kumar.