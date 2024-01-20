Mandya officials told to clear lake encroachments 

January 20, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MYSURU

Deputy Commissioner of Mandya Dr. Kumar directed the officials to clear all encroachments from the lake.

Speaking at a review meeting in Mandya on Saturday, January 20, Dr. Kumar said there were 962 lakes in the district and a survey has already been completed concerning their status. The departments concerned who are the custodians of the lake, also have the responsibility to ensure that there were no encroachments and if any, should be cleared, said the Deputy Commissioner.

He also directed the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. to prepare an action plan for clearing lake encroachment and seek the necessary funds to complete the exercise. The officials were instructed to have a time-bound programme and also submit a report regularly.

The beautification of lakes also came for discussion and the officials were instructed to take up the works under MGNREGA.

The DC also instructed the police and other officials to strictly enforce the ban on quarrying and mining in a radius of 20 km around the KRS dam as per the orders of the High Court of Karnataka. Dr. Kumar said as many as 30 quarries were closed in 2022 and those possessing licence for quarrying, should be directed to stop all works consequent to the High Court orders.

The local revenue officers were instructed to ensure that the directives of the HC were complied with and there was no quarrying in a 20 km radius around KRS dam.

Superintendent of Police N. Yatish, Mandya ZP CEO Sheikh Tanvir Asif, geologist Reshma, DFO Raju, and others were present.

