Mandya MP wants pending expressway works in district to be completed

January 25, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mandya MP Sumalatha holding a meeting with Bengaluru-Mysuru highway project director Sridhar, Mandya district in-charge Secretary Jayaram Rayapura and Mandya ZP Chief Executive Officer Shanta Hulmani on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mandya MP Sumalatha has urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials to ensure that the pending works of the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway project in Mandya district are completed before the expressway is inaugurated.

The MP, who held a meeting with the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway project director Sridhar, secretary in charge of Mandya district Jayaram Rayapura, who is also the private secretary to the Chief Minister, Mandya Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Shantha Hulmani and others in Mandya on Tuesday, discussed a host of issues including the white topping of the road, footpath development and construction of the ring road in Mandya district.

She also asked the project director to ensure that the flaws identified during the inspection conducted by her and the former Minister in charge of Mandya district Gopalaiah were addressed before the expressway was inaugurated.

During the inspection, the MP and the then Minister in charge of the district had expressed concern over the flooding of portions of the highway while seeking more underpasses and subways on the highway to facilitate people to cross from one side to another.

It may be mentioned here that Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, during an inspection held earlier this month, said the works on the 10-lane highway connecting Mysuru with Bengaluru will be completed before the end of February and the expressway will be inaugurated soon therafter.

Ms. Sumalatha expressed her disappointment with the project director absenting himself from several Disha meetings or District Development Co-ordination and Monitoring Committee meetings. She took exception to the Project Director sending officials without proper information without himself attending the meetings.

The Project Director Sridhar assured to take necessary steps in the regard, said a statement issued by the office of MP Sumalatha.

