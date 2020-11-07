Mandya MP urges workers to enrol for pension scheme

Sumalatha Ambareesh launches campaign for Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana at the model village of Besagarahalli in Maddur taluk

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh on Saturday called upon unorganised workers in the district to register themselves under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana and a get an assured pension of ₹3,000 a month after attaining 60 years.

Speaking after launching an awareness campaign for the scheme and enrolment camp at Besagarahalli village in Maddur taluk, she said the voluntary and contributory pension scheme had been launched for the financial security of the unorganised workers. Those in the age group of 18 to 40 years are eligible to enrol.

Besagarahalli had been adopted by Ms. Sumalatha as a model village or “Adarsha Grama”.

The scheme is being implemented jointly by the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. The Central government gives a matching aid to the monthly contribution of the workers under the scheme.

At Besagarahalli, the MP flagged off a publicity vehicle to educate the workers about the scheme. Many workers and the locals attended the programme.

Ms Sumalatha later inaugurated an RO drinking water plant at Besagarahalli. The plant had been built under the MP’s Local Area Development Funds.

She also inaugurated the development programmes taken up by FICCI FLO at Nodekoppal village by planting a sapling. The village has been adopted by the organisation.