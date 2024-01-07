Mandya MLA holds Janata Darshan 

January 07, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - MYSURU

Mandya MLA, P. Ravikumar, conducted a Janata Darshan in Basaralu village of the constituency and inaugurated a health camp to mark the occasion on Saturday. He urged the villagers to avail the guarantee schemes launched by the State government and instructed the officials to resolve any technical glitches being faced by the public in availing the benefits.

The MLA also announced that a bus stand at a cost of ₹50 lakh would be constructed for the benefit of the people while a proposal for ₹5 crore to take up road development, had also been submitted. Similarly, another road to improve connectivity to the region was being taken up linking Chikka Mandya to Bilidegalu at a cost of ₹12 crore and the work as expected to commence in due course.

Mr. Ravikumar also said that a 50-bed government hospital would be established in Basaralu. The officials were directed to resolve public grievances within 15 days of receiving any complaints, he added.

