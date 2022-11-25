Mandya Milk Union to procure milk at ₹31.25 a litre

November 25, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - MYSURU

Milk producers will now get an additional ₹2 a litre following the milk price hike

The Hindu Bureau

Milk producers in Mandya district will get ₹2 a litre following the Nandini milk price hike that had come into effect from Thursday.

Before the hike, the milk producers in Mandya were getting ₹29.25 a litre of milk. Now they will be getting ₹31.25 a litre.

The Mandya Milk Union procured 8.75 lakh to 9 lakh litres of milk daily from the producers and societies. Out of the total procurement, 3 lakh litres of milk and 50,000 kg of curd were sold in the market.

A note from the Mandya District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Societies’ Union (Mandya Milk Union - MANMUL) said the union gets the proceeds of the hike only for 3.50 lakh litres of milk that is sold in the market.

However, in the interest of milk producers and the rising input costs on dairy farming besides encouraging more farmers to take up dairy farming, the milk union said it was passing on the entire price hike for every litre of milk procured from producers, it said.

Another reason why the milk producers are in distress is lumpy skin disease that was affecting the cattle besides rising expenses on dairy production. 

The price of Nandini milk and curd marketed by Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) went up by ₹2 a litre/ kg from Thursday.

Following the hike, a litre of toned milk will now cost ₹39 and a kg of curd will cost ₹47.

