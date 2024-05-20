ADVERTISEMENT

Mandya LS seat: Counting arrangements reviewed

Published - May 20, 2024 07:23 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Deputy Commissioner of Mandya, Kumara on Monday reviewed arrangements done for the counting of votes in the elections held for Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Speaking at the training for the counting staff held at the Zilla Panchayat Hall in Mandya, he said the EVMs of eight assembly constituencies have been kept in 18 strong rooms. The EVMs and VVPATs will be taken out for counting from the strong rooms on the morning of June 4.

He said counting of votes will start at 8 a.m. and the counting staff must comply with the Election Commission’s guidelines on the counting procedure. There should not be any lapses on this, he added.

The counting has to be updated on the Election Commission website after every round. There should not be any scope for corrections and the staff have to work responsibly, he said adding that the assistant returning officers of the respective assembly constituencies will be wearing yellow shirts for identification during counting.

