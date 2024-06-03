ADVERTISEMENT

Mandya LS seat: 400 staff for today’s counting

Published - June 03, 2024 08:05 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mandya Deputy Commissioner Kumara, Superintendent of Police S. Yatish, and Counting Observer Neeraj Kumar during the inspection of the counting centre in Mandya on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

All eyes are on the results of elections for the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency where former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy contested as the JD(S) and BJP alliance candidate. Venkataramane Gowda (Star Chandru) of the Congress was fielded against the political heavyweight in the prestige battle in the sugar land.

After waiting for over a month, the time has come to know who will be representing Mandya in the Parliament as the counting will be held on Tuesday. The counting will take place in Mandya University’s Commerce Block from 8 a.m.

On Monday, Deputy Commissioner Kumara and Counting Observer Neeraj Kumar inspected the arrangements for counting at the counting centre. Superintendent of Police S. Yatish, and Zilla Panchayat CEO Sheikh Tanveer Asif were present.

Mandya Lok Sabha constituency comprises eight assembly constituencies – Srirangapatna, K.R. Pet, Mandya, Maddur, Melkote, Malavalli, K.R. Nagar, and Nagamangala. A total of 151 rounds of counting is expected altogether consisting of all eight constituencies. Out of 17,79,075 voters in the Mandya Lok Sabha Seat, 14,53,016 voters had cast their ballot. The constituency reported 81.67 percent of polling on April 26.

For Tuesday’s counting, a total of 400 counting staff have been appointed and they include 16 AROs, 128 counting supervisors, 128 counting assistants, and 128 micro-observers. The counting of votes polled in each assembly constituency will happen in two rooms each. Arrangements are in place for counting in 16 rooms and a total of 112 tables will be used to count votes polled in EVMs. With regard to the postal ballots and ETPBS votes, the counting will happen in two rooms. Each constituency will have 14 tables and 123 tables will be used for counting, according to the district administration.

