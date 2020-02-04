Karnataka

Mandya girl returns from China, stable, say officials

more-in

A 23-year-old girl, pursuing medical studies in a college in China, has returned to Mandya following the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) .

She was not infected, thoroughly screened and is stable, H.P. Manche Gowda, District Health Officer, told The Hindu.

According to the officer, she had been studying there since the past 3 years. She returned to the town recently. “All mandatory tests/screenings have been completed. The girl will be under constant monitoring of health authorities.”

The possibility of the student completing her studies in China is “very bleak”, the officer, quoting her parents, added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2020 7:04:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/mandya-girl-returns-from-china-stable-say-officials/article30735073.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY