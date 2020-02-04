Mandya girl returns from China, stable, say officials

A 23-year-old girl, pursuing medical studies in a college in China, has returned to Mandya following the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) .

She was not infected, thoroughly screened and is stable, H.P. Manche Gowda, District Health Officer, told The Hindu.

According to the officer, she had been studying there since the past 3 years. She returned to the town recently. “All mandatory tests/screenings have been completed. The girl will be under constant monitoring of health authorities.”

The possibility of the student completing her studies in China is “very bleak”, the officer, quoting her parents, added.