Mandya gets 40 mobile oxygen concentrators

Mobile oxygen concentrators have come as a relief in the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Mandya, particularly in taluks and rural pockets where the cases have seen a spike.

Mandya is among the districts in the State that are reporting over four-digit cases since many days with sharp rise in positivity rate and the case fatality rate.

On an appeal to the State COVID-19 Task Force, Mandya got 40 mobile oxygen concentrators, which are now being used across the district for treating patients based on their case status.

They are turning out to be convenient for doctors who can treat patients without waiting for their hospitalisation. Thanks to the concentrators, even moderate cases can now be treated in COVID-19 Care Centres.

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan-headed Task Force and United Way of Bengaluru, an NGO, supplied 5-L and 10-L capacity oxygen concentrators to Mandya.

A press release from the Mandya district office of the Information Department said the concentrators can be used for about 10 hours depending on their capacity, thereby helping patients in getting timely treatment without waiting for hospital beds. “The concentrators can overcome bed shortage in hospitals since patients can be treated at their homes as well.”

The concentrators are being procured through CSR initiatives and donations, the release added.

Minister in charge of Mandya district K.C. Narayana Gowda said patients from villages in need of oxygen need not have to worry as the mobile concentrators will be made available even in PHCs.

K.R. Pet, Nagamangala and Pandavapura have got six concentrators each while Malavalli, Maddur and Srirangapatna have received five each. Mandya taluk has got seven concentrators.