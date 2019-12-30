Mandya farmers can finally grow summer crops in 2020

Farmers in the Cauvery command area of Mandya district, who were anticipating a bumper yield during the rabi season this year, will have reason to cheer in 2020. After six years, they will be allowed to take up cultivation of summer crops because the KRS in Mandya district and Hemavati reservoir near Gorur in Hassan district are brimming with water.

Farmers were not allowed to sow crops during summer season since 2013-14 because of the continuous failure of monsoon in the catchment areas of the Cauvery and Hemavati. The drought that gripped the district for six consecutive years had severely affected farmers. It had even triggered the unfortunate trend of farmers ending their lives unable to clear mounting dues.

As both reservoirs are even nearing their maximum storage levels, there would be no obstacles in taking up agricultural activities for the next season after the harvesting of current-standing crops, a senior officer at Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (CNNL) said.

A meeting of elected representatives from the Cauvery-dependent areas, members of the Irrigation Consultative Committee and officials is expected to be held in the first week of January. The farming community will be asked to take up agricultural activities for the summer season with the prior intimation of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee as well the Cauvery Water Management Authority, the officer said.

Total cultivable area, as notified by CNNL, in the district is 1.96 lakh hectares, said Chandrashekar, Joint Director, Department of Agriculture. He told The Hindu: “The farmers will raise paddy nurseries after the second week of January. The combined cultivation of ragi and paddy in the district is around 1.05 lakh hectares.”

Meanwhile, the discharge of water for irrigation from the KRS reservoir was stopped from December 27 as the standing rabi crops are attaining harvesting stage. The water level in KRS on Monday was at 121.80 feet against the maximum level of 124.8 ft. The storage in Hemavati was 2,901 ft. against the full storage level of 2,922 ft.

The KRS supplies water for majority of Mandya district, while Hemavati for parts of K.R. Pet.