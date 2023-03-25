Mandya: Election control rooms set up in all segments

March 25, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - MYSURU

In view of the ensuing Assembly elections, control rooms have been set up in all the constituencies in Mandya district for receiving complaints from the public.

As the Election Commission had asked the deputy commissioners, who are the District Election Officers (DEOs), to make preparations for the elections ahead of the notification, the district administration has set up the control rooms and shared the constituency-wise contact numbers for the benefit of the public.

The Deputy Commissioner’s office helpline is 1950. The control room numbers are: Malavalli – 08231-242277; Maddur – 08232-298074; Melkote – 08236-255128; Mandya – 08232-231229; Srirangapatna – 08236-252029; Nagamangala – 08234-285045; and K R Pet – 08230-262227.

The office of the Deputy Commissioner, Mandya, H.N. Gopalakrishna, also shared the constituency-wise contact numbers of the Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs).

The numbers are:Malavalli – RO Mallikarjun 9731022228 and ARO K.N. Lokesh 7624999796; Maddur – RO Nagaraj 8951988622 and ARO 9845580432; Melkote – RO Vikram Raje Urs 9448247182 and Sowmya ARO 8073956295; Mandya – RO H.S. Keerthana 9740564609 and ARO R. Vijaykumar 9900702769; Srirangapatna – RO Sanjeevappa 9480872007 and ARO G. Ashwini 9019242803; Nagamangala – RO L.M. Nandish 9448956860 and ARO R. Nayeemunnisa 9986139885; K.R. Pet – RO M.P. Krishnakumar 9342334242 and ARO Nirargapriya 9738654990, a release said here.