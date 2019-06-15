Mandya doctors stage protest for Paribha Mukherjee

In a show of solidarity for Paribha Mukherjee at the government-run Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College in Kolkata, who was brutally assaulted recently, medical students and junior doctors at Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) staged protests here on Friday.

They took out a protest rally from the office of Medical Superintendent, MIMS, on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway and later staged a demonstration outside the office of Deputy Commissioner.

The agitators, wearing black badges and bandages, raised slogans against the West Bengal authorities for not initiating measures to arrest all the accused in the incident.

“We condemn the indifference shown by the West Bengal authorities towards the safety and security of the hospital staff. This act of violence is an open challenge to the entire medical fraternity questioning our very basic rights. The authorities concerned should provide justice to Dr. Mukherjee,” the agitators told The Hindu.

They also demanded that the Union government bring in strong legislation to protect doctors at hospitals and enforce regular strong security in all hospitals to prevent the occurrence or such incidents.