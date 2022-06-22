Mandya district police announces ₹ 1 lakh reward for information on severed bodies of women

Incidents happened two weeks ago

The Mandya district police has announced a reward of ₹ 1 lakh for information on the severed bodies of two women found in Pandavapura and Arakere police station limits about two weeks ago.

The police said they had found one severed body of a woman aged around 30 to 32 years in the water flowing in a canal in Bebi village in Pandavapura police station limits on June 7.

The portion of the body below the waist with both legs tied to each other with a rope was recovered from the waters. The portion of the body above the waist including the head was missing.

On the same day, another body similiarly severed below the waist was found in the agricultural fields near a water canal in Arakere village of Srirangapatna taluk.

This severed body appeared to be of a woman aged around 40 to 45 years and had also been cut from below the waist with legs intact. The body was found dumped in a large plastic cover. The portion of the body above the waist including the head was missing.

A press statement from the Superintendent of Mandya district police N Yathish said both the cases appeared to be of women murdered elsewhere. To destroy evidence, the bodies had been severed into two and one portion had been discarded in the waters. In both the cases the top portion of the body including their heads had not been found, the statement added.

People providing information regarding the women’s identity, names, addresses or clues about the accused would be provided with a reward of ₹ 1 lakh, said the statement from the Superintendent of Police.

Anybody having information regarding the same can contact the Mandya district police control room on Phone No. 08232-224888, 9480804800, Deputy Superintendent of Srirangapatna on 9480804821, Inspector of Pandavapura police station 9480804858 or Inspector of KRS Circle 9480804832.

Anybody with information relating to the case can contact the police personally or on phone, the statement said while promising to protect the identity of the informer.