Mandya district administration urges organisations to withdraw calls for bandh

February 05, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mandya district administration has appealed to various organisations to withdraw their calls for bandh on February 7 and 9 over the flag row in Keragodu village.

While the BJP has given a call for bandh on February 9 in protest against the lowering of the saffron flag and hoisting of the national tricolour from a 108 feet tall flagpole in Keragodu village, the Samana Manaskara Vedike, a forum of progressive organizations, has given a call for Mandya bandh on February 7 to uphold peace in Mandya and maintain its tradition of harmony among different sections of the society.

Two separate meetings were convened at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mandya on Monday for the organizations that had given a call for bandh on February 7 and 9.

During the meeting, Mr Kumar tried convince the organisers against going ahead with the bandh in view of the difficulties it will cause to the general public. The functioning of schools and colleges will be hit, causing difficulties for students, and the traders will also be affected if a bandh is called. Normal life will be disrupted from the bandh, the Deputy Commissioner said.

Superintendent of Mandya district police N. Yathish and Chief Executive Officer of Mandya Zilla Panchayat Shaikh Tanveer Asif were also present during the meetings with the bandh organizers.

Meanwhile, the representatives of Samana Manaskara Vedike have reportedly informed the district administration authorities that they will withdraw their call for bandh on February 7 if the BJP and the Sangh Parivar organisations decide against going ahead with the bandh on February 9.

The Vedike has reportedly informed the district administration that it had tentatively decided against going ahead with the bandh.

However, the representatives of the Sangh Parivar organisations, who attended meeting on Monday, are expected to convey their decision to the district administration on Tuesday.

