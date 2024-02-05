GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mandya district administration urges organisations to withdraw calls for bandh

February 05, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mandya district administration has appealed to various organisations to withdraw their calls for bandh on February 7 and 9 over the flag row in Keragodu village.

While the BJP has given a call for bandh on February 9 in protest against the lowering of the saffron flag and hoisting of the national tricolour from a 108 feet tall flagpole in Keragodu village, the Samana Manaskara Vedike, a forum of progressive organizations, has given a call for Mandya bandh on February 7 to uphold peace in Mandya and maintain its tradition of harmony among different sections of the society.

Two separate meetings were convened at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mandya on Monday for the organizations that had given a call for bandh on February 7 and 9.

During the meeting, Mr Kumar tried convince the organisers against going ahead with the bandh in view of the difficulties it will cause to the general public. The functioning of schools and colleges will be hit, causing difficulties for students, and the traders will also be affected if a bandh is called. Normal life will be disrupted from the bandh, the Deputy Commissioner said.

Superintendent of Mandya district police N. Yathish and Chief Executive Officer of Mandya Zilla Panchayat Shaikh Tanveer Asif were also present during the meetings with the bandh organizers.

Meanwhile, the representatives of Samana Manaskara Vedike have reportedly informed the district administration authorities that they will withdraw their call for bandh on February 7 if the BJP and the Sangh Parivar organisations decide against going ahead with the bandh on February 9.

The Vedike has reportedly informed the district administration that it had tentatively decided against going ahead with the bandh.

However, the representatives of the Sangh Parivar organisations, who attended meeting on Monday, are expected to convey their decision to the district administration on Tuesday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.