Mandya district administration draws flak for using rental bikes at rally

Nearly 70 people participated in the ‘Bullet Rally’ (Royal Enfield motorcycle) organised here on Thursday to promote ‘Gaganachukki Jalapathotsava’ (festival of waterfalls), a two-day cultural festival of dance and music that will be held next to the picturesque Gaganachukki waterfalls of Cauvery, near Malavalli, from Saturday.

K. Annadani, MLA for Malavalli, Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh, Additional Deputy Commissioner T. Yogesh and others inaugurated the rally by riding bikes. The ‘Mandya to Gaganachukki bike rally’ was to promote the event, Mr. Anandani said.

Most of the bikes were from motorcycle-renting firms and the fuel expenses were borne by the district administration. This move received criticism from various sections of society.

The authorities concerned had organised the bike rally ahead of the event, in which a majority of the participants used rental vehicles despite the district having a good number of similar bikes, said theatre artist Yogesh. The main aim of the rally was to promote the bike rental company and the brand. Unfortunately, the authorities spent the public’s money for this, said Ravi, an avid biker from Chamundeshwari Nagar. “The MLA, DC and others inaugurated the rally by riding the bikes. It was too unfortunate. Instead of promoting private vehicle companies and their bikes, they could have organised a vintage vehicle rally,” he added.

Vintage vehicles

According to some other bike owners, the rally was an extravagant display of such bikes. Instead, riders from the district who own similar bikes or people having vintage vehicles could have been given an opportunity.

Harish, Assistant Director of the Department of Tourism, told The Hindu that the mistake would not be repeated.

Jalapathotsava, an annual event, has not been organised for the past few years because of drought. The event is being organised at a cost of ₹70 lakh this year.