Mandya DIET develops ‘SSLC Mitra’ for students

The District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Mandya, has developed ‘SSLC Mitra’ for helping SSLC students who had been deprived of regular classroom education owing to the pandemic situation.

The application that can be downloaded visiting the website of DIET, Mandya helps students self-learn as SSLC Mitra comprises video classes, online quiz, question bank, and e-resources of all six subjects made available under one platform.

The DIET’s Deputy Director, in a press release, said the application is useful for those who are preparing to appear for the SSLC examination later this month.

Students can download the app visiting https://dietmandya.in/sslcmitra/