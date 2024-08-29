Mandya DC warns sugar factories against breaching their crushing territory

Other than the areas mapped for operations in their jurisdictions, the sugar factories in Mandya are not supposed to harvest and crush sugarcane other than their territorial control. Already, the factories have been told to stick to their territory but if they continue to transgress the guideline, then action has to be taken against defiant sugar factories, warned Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumar.

The Deputy Commissioner was presiding over a meeting at his office in Mandya on Thursday, August 29, to review the progress of the sugar factories for 2024 and other issues of the industry and sugarcane cultivation.

All five sugar factories in the district have started crushing operations for 2024-25. However, there were complaints that the factories had been purchasing sugarcane from areas other than their marked territory. All the factories have to work in coordination and operate. At the same time, they must make the payment to farmers within 14 days of the purchase, the DC said.

The DC said it is the responsibility of the sugar factories to provide basic facilities to the workers who come from other districts for harvesting sugarcane in Mandya. “Provide them facilities,” he said.

Mysore Sugar Factory Managing Director H.L. Nagaraj said the MySugar factory is government-owned and has set the target of crushing 2.50 lakh tonnes of sugarcane by the end of September this year. “If the sugarcane of its limits remains uncrushed, then the factory can decide and choose the factory of its choice for handing over the uncrushed cane.”

Sriranapatna MLA and CESC Chairman A.B. Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, and others were present.

MySugar factory crushed 2,41,305 tonnes of sugarcane during 2023-24. This sugar factory has entered into 1.9 lakh repeat agreements. The sugar factory, which was revived in 2023 with financial assistance of ₹50 crore from the government, produced 1.68 lakh quintals of sugar by crushing 2.41 tonnes of sugarcane during 2023-24. Mysugar also produced 15,741 tonnes of molasses and 68,680 tonnes of bagasses during 2023-24. Out of the 12.21 lakh units of electricity produced since the turbine was started on September 15, 2023, 7.27 lakh units had been used for crushing while the remaining 4.93 lakh units had been sold. Crushing operations for 2023-24 concluded in December 2023 and farmers had been paid ₹2,920 for every tonne during that season, according to the officials.

