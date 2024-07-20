ADVERTISEMENT

Mandya DC inspects vulnerable spots along river bank

Published - July 20, 2024 08:28 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner of Mandya Kumar on Saturday visited vulnerable spots and areas susceptible to flooding due to increase in outflow from the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam and ensured that precautionary measures were in place.

Dr. Kumar, accompanied by senior officials of the district administration, paid a visit to Belagola, Paschimavahini, Balamuri, Edamuri, Ennehole Koppal etc. and apprised himself of the preparations in place to deal with the situation arising out of rise in water level.

The Wellesley Bridge across the Cauvery at Srirangapatana and which is one of the oldest, was also inspected by the Deputy Commissioner. The district administration has constituted task forces at the taluk and gram panchayat levels to handle floods while fire and emergency service personnel are on alert.

Security has been beefed up at places of tourist interest and sites near the river bank and home guards too have been deployed to dissuade tourists from taking undue risks near selfie points.

Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baldandi, Mandya ZP CEO Sheikh Tanvir Asif, and others were present.

