Mandya DC highlights incomplete works along Bengaluru Mysuru highway

October 29, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - MYSURU

The attention of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been drawn to ‘’unattended and incomplete works’’ on the Bengaluru Mysuru Highway and the resultant accidents with a call to resolve them on a priority basis.

The Mandya Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Kumar has written to V.P. Brahmankar, Regional Officer, NHAI, Bengaluru, and not only flagged public safety but pointed out that these issues have been raised continuously by the public and the elected representatives.

In the letter dated October 25, 2023, he has listed 8 works along with their location that are yet to be completed besides the action that needs to be taken by the NHAI apart from balance of works that is still pending in 15 locations.

The incomplete drain works on service roads are at Nidaghatta, Madduru, Mobbalagere, Gejjalagere, Hanakere, Boodanauru, Ummadahalli, Induvalu, Sundahalli, Yeliyuru, Kalenahalli, Kodshettipura, Gananguru, Gowdahalli, and other left out villages of Mandya district. The DC has stated that incomplete drain works which are cut opened, are now creating safety hazard to road users and causing drainage problems and NHAI was asked to complete it immediately.

It has highlighted that streetlights provided by the local gram panchayat at Nidaghatta and Maddur below the elevated section of the highway and at Gejjalagere on either side of the service roads; have been removed during the construction of highway. The DC said that provision of street lights on either side of the service roads are essential for the safety of the villagers and also at the underpass and the NHAI was asked to take it up on a priority basis.

The DC has also highlighted ‘’unscientific’’ road humps on either side of the underpass on service roads at various villages and wanted it to be replaced as per the standards.

Underlining the imperatives of providing foot over bridge for the pedestrians to cross the highway and avoid accidents, the NHAI has been asked to make the provisions at Rudrakshipura, Mobbalagere, Gejjalagere, Boodanuru, Kalenahalli, Sidapura, Gananguru, Gowdahalli, and other villages.

Calling for a drain-cum-footpath at several locations along the stretch through Mandya, Dr. Kumar has said that farmers’ and cattle movements were becoming difficult due to more traffic on the service roads. An underpass has been sought at Hanakere and Gowdahalli villages and was also conveyed in a meeting held at Vidhana Soudha on June 26, 2023, said Dr. Kumar.

Other works highlighted by the Mandya DC that need to be taken up on a priority include toilets at Gananguru toll plazz, sign boards, road markings, provision of raising of median heights at accident-prone areas at several places.

In addition, the Mandya DC has provided location-wise incomplete works a 15 places most of which pertains to drainage works.

“I request your personal intervention to resolve the above issues related to NH-275 Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway from Nidaghatta to Srirangapatana and take up the left over works in the interest of public and to avoid loss of life and injuries,” said the letter to the NHAI.

