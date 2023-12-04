HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mandya DC asks DHO to submit report in 10 days

December 04, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner Kumara holding a meeting in Mandya on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Kumara holding a meeting in Mandya on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Even as the investigation into sex determination racket and abortion of female infants was underway with the State government handing over the probe to the CID, the Deputy Commissioner in Mandya, Kumara on Monday directed the District Health Officer (DHO) to submit a report to him within 10 days on whether 55 scanning centers, labs, clinics and hospitals in the district were operated as per the government guidelines.

The Deputy Commissioner held a meeting with the vigilance squads set up for preventing sex determination and abortion of female infants, in Mandya.

He told the DHO to collect a report from the THO, medical officer and ASHA workers in connection with a case of sex determination reported from Hadya village in Mandya taluk.

Only trained and licensed radiologists must run the scanning centers. If others found operating the scanning centers, such centers have to be shut down and action has to be taken against centers, he ordered.

The Deputy Commissioner also told the DHO to launch a crackdown on fake doctors running clinics in the district as a measure to prevent such cases in future. The vigilance squads have to look into the functioning of the scanning centers and submit reports at their levels.

If incidents of sex determination were not taken seriously and action was not taken, the officers will be held responsible and action will be taken, he warned.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.