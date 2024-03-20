Mandya: Congress candidate to file nomination on April 1

March 20, 2024 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - MYSURU

Congress candidate for Mandya Lok Sabha constituency ‘Star’ Chandru (Venkataramane Gowda) will file his nomination papers on April 1 in Mandya at 1 p.m.

This was disclosed by Minister in charge of Mandya district N. Cheluvarayaswamy on Wednesday, after formally launching the party candidate’s campaign and office.

The Minister said the candidate, accompanied by the party MLAs, leaders and party workers, will arrive at the office of the returning officer for filing the nomination in a procession that will start at Sri Kalikamba Temple around 9.30 a.m.

MLC Dinesh Gooligowda and Mandya District Congress president Gangadhar have taken the responsibility of coordinating with the candidate, leaders, and others for election campaigns across eight Assembly constituencies till the last day of the campaign. The candidate’s office will be open till 11 p.m. and details on the leaders and the campaign information on the taluks will be made available, he stated.

“Like how the leaders and party workers in Mandya fought for the victory of Mr. Gooligowda, and Madhu Made Gowda in the MLC elections and thereafter in the Assembly polls last year, all of us will work with even more coordination and seriousness for the victory of the party candidate in the coming polls,” Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy told reporters.

He expressed confidence that the party would win 20 out of 28 seats under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar at the State level and AICC chief Mallikarjuna Kharge at the national level.

The Minister said a detailed press briefing will be done on April 1 after the nomination filing on the party strategies for winning the seat. MLAs P.M. Narendra Swamy, Uday, Ravi, Ramesh Bandisidde Gowda, Mr. Gooligowda, and others were present.