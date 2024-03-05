Mandya BJP worker arrested for raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan in 2022

March 05, 2024 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - MYSURU

A BJP worker has been arrested for allegedly shouting a pro-Pakistan slogan during a protest held in the town in December 2022.

Confirming the arrest of Ravi, a resident of Danayakanapura in Mandya, who is also a BJP worker, senior police officials said the Mandya West Police station had taken him into custody on Monday, March 4, night.

A Congress worker named Kannambadi Kumar had lodged a complaint against BJP workers for shouting “Pakistan Zindabad” during a protest in Mandya. The Mandya West Police station, which registered an FIR, had arrested Ravi in this connection.

The pro-Pakistan slogan was shouted during a protest organised by the BJP in Mandya against derogatory remarks by Pakistan foreign minister. Though BJP workers were shouting “Pakistan Murdabad” and “Hindustan Zindabad”, a BJP worker had allegedly shouted “Pakistan Zindabad”.

