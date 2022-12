December 15, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha has called for Mandya bandh on December 19 to protest the government’s delay in increasing the Fair and Remunerative Price for sugarcane. The KRRS said farmers were agitating for a higher price since 6 months without any response from the government so far. Hence more than 15,000 farmers will gather in Mandya and take out a procession, according to the KRRS.