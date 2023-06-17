Mandya all set for World Yoga Day celebrations at Brindavan Gardens

June 17, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mandya district administration will hold this year’s International Day of Yoga at Brindavan Gardens abutting the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) on June 21.

The preparations were reviewed by the Deputy Commissioner H.N. Goaplkrishna on Friday and the event is being jointly conducted by the district administration, Mandya ZP, Department of AYUSH, Department of Sports and Youth Services and Nehru Yuva Kendra.

The yoga day events will be held from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and the authorities expect a high turnout in terms of participation as a large number of students from various educational institutions have evinced interest in it.

District in-charge minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy and Nirmalananda Swamiji of Adi Chunchanagari Mutt will also take part, according to Mr. Gopalkrishna. He said about 3,000 students will take part in the yoga day event and perform 20 asanas spread over 45 minutes as stipulated by the AYUSH. This includes Padmasana, Trikonasana, Vakrasana, Sethubandhasana apart from Pranayama.

The DC said yoga practice was one of the ways to maintain both physical and mental health and can help ward off or prevent various diseases.

He said yoga should be part of one’s life and stressed the importance of being regular in it. Yoga should not be confined to just one day in an year, he added.

Senior officials of the district administration including Mandya ZP CEP Sheikh Tanvir Asif, Additional DC H.L. Nagaraju, DHO T.N. Dhananjaya and others were present.

