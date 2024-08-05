Mandya: 395 dengue cases in July, fever clinics opened in hotspots

Mandya has reported 395 dengue cases in July, with the highest number of cases detected in the rural parts of the district.

In view of the cases, fever clinics have come up in dengue hotspots. A dengue hotspot is identified if two dengue cases are reported within a 100 meter radius in a village or a locality. Accordingly, steps are taken up to in each of the dengue hotspots for controlling the spread of the infection.

Fever screening and Aedes larvae survey are taken up in the hotspot, said District Health Officer Dr. Mohan.

The DHO gave details on the dengue situation in Mandya at the meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Kumara to discuss the measures taken to control the spread of the viral infection. The district-level task force convened the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner told the health authorities to spread awareness in schools and colleges in view of the rise in the number of dengue cases. More awareness drives have to be organised in schools and colleges, he added.

Dr. Mohan said Mandya city had reported 75 dengue cases while Mandya Rural reported 147 cases last month. The taluk-wise details of the cases are – Maddur 61 cases, Malavalli – 24, Pandavapura – 19, Srirangapatna – 34, K.R. Pet – 14, and Nagamangala – 21.

Dr. Mohan said temporary fever clinics have been planned in each of the dengue hotspots and dengue treatment is given to the patients at the clinics. The blood samples of people with symptoms of dengue are collected and sent to the district lab for tests. So far, six fever clinics had been set up in the district, he added.

The DHO said neem oil was being distributed to the BPL families in the hotspots. Also, school and college students are also getting neem oil after a dengue awareness drive in their institutions. So far, 4,903 bottles of 50 ml neem oil have been distributed to the people.

