‘Mandatory screening will help in the early diagnosis of any cancerous growth’

February 06, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau
A World Cancer Day programme being inaugurated in Yadgir on Tuesday.

A World Cancer Day programme being inaugurated in Yadgir on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Prabhuling Mankar has said that men and women above the age of 30 should mandatorily undergo screening so as to enable early diagnosis for any cancerous growth.

He was inaugurating a World Cancer Day programme jointly organized by the Kidwai Cancer Hospital of Kalaburagi and the Indian Cancer Society under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NPNCD) at the District Health Office in Yadgir on Tuesday.

He said that such screenings will be conducted at primary health centres, community health centres, taluk and district hospitals. After screening, if patients are diagnosed with the disease, then they will be referred for further medical examinations, he said.

Dr. Mankar said that while there are many reasons for cancer, consuming tobacco, alcohol and the changing lifestyle and food habits are likely cause of the disease. As women suffer from breast and cervical cancer, it will be better if they undergo medical tests even if there is the least suspicion about it, he said.

District Surveillance Officer M.S. Patil and lecturer Gururaj Deshpande spoke.

District Malaria Officer Mubasheer Ahmed Sajid, District Tuberculosis Eradication Officer Sanjeev Kumar Raichurkar, Taluk Health Officer Hanumanth Reddy, Gururaj Kulkarni, Rajeshwari, Rasheed and others were present.

