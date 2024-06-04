GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mandate is for Modi, says Kumaraswamy

‘I am indebted to the people of Mandya for standing by him and ensuring my victory’

Published - June 04, 2024 09:34 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Janata Dal (S) Lok Sabha candidate from Mandya constituency H.D. Kumaraswamy receiving a certificate from Returning Officer Kumara in Mandya on Tuesday, after his victory.

Janata Dal (S) Lok Sabha candidate from Mandya constituency H.D. Kumaraswamy receiving a certificate from Returning Officer Kumara in Mandya on Tuesday, after his victory. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (S) State president H.D. Kumaraswamy, who won the Mandya parliamentary seat on Tuesday, said that the BJP-led NDA would form the government under Narendra Modi.

Speaking to presspersons in Mandya, he said though the INDIA bloc under Congress was also exploring the possibility of forming a government, the verdict of the people was for NDA which had won a majority and there was no doubt that a stable government would be formed with Mr. Modi as Prime Minister.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said he was indebted to the people of Mandya for standing by him and ensuring his victory by a margin of over two lakh votes.

He lashed out at the Congress, saying that its leaders had taken potshots at the JD(S) and taunted it saying that the party would not win any seat at all. ‘’But the people of Mandya have supported me and I will strive to live up to their expectations,’, he added.

On the election results, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that he expected NDA to win at least 25 seats and to that extent he was disappointed.

 Mr. Kumaraswamy said that he would strive to resolve the issues plaguing the State and the constituency.

‘’Be it irrigation or infrastructure, there are various issues pertaining to the State and I will seek the advice of former Prime Minister and my father H.D. Deve Gowda,’, he added.

On resolving the Cauvery water dispute, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that it was a problem since the British period. Mr. .Deve Gowda had also advised on its resolution and efforts would be made to find a permanent solution.

In reply to a question, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that entire Karnataka was his ‘’karma bhoomi’’ and he would voice the aspirations of the people of the State.

