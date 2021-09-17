Mandan Gopal heads task force on implementing NEP in schools

Karnataka government has set up a task force headed by former IAS officer Madan Gopal, who has served as Commissioner of Public Instruction and as Education Secretary, on implementation of New Education Policy 2020 in school education.

The 21-member task force has experts in the field of education, including Rishikesh B.S., Azim Premji University, besides serving and former teachers and ex-officio members. The panel is tasked with preparing the draft implementation framework for NEP in schools, in consultation with stakeholders.