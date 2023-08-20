HamberMenu
Manava Bandhutva Vedike organises Basava Panchami

August 20, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Manava Bandhutva Vedike organised Basava Panchami celebrations in Belagavi by distributing milk to students and sportspersons in the district stadium.

Writer Yallappa Himmadi described offering milk to stone and mud idols as blind belief. “No ritual is useful if it becomes blind belief,” he said. He asked the faithful to offer milk to the poor and children rather than use it for ritual offering on Naga Panchami festival. “Basavanna had spoke against blind belief in the 12th century itself. Sadly, we are quick to revere him, but slow to practice what he preached,” he said.

Shankar Bagewadi, writer, said that Basavanna’s death anniversary was being celebrated as Basava Panchami.

Activists like Prakash Bommannavar, Akash Bevinakatti, Devanna Sogalad, Asif Yaligar, Basavaraj Bagadi, Maya Sannalingannavar, Mahantesh Hongal, Rizwana Jamadar and others were present.

