Manasagangotri to witness a slew of launches today

Minister for Higher Education to inaugurateAICTE-approved School of Engineering, career hub, and a hostel for research students to be inaugurated

Manasagangotri campus in Mysuru will be witnessing a slew of launches of projects of the University of Mysore on Friday. Importantly, the University, for the first time, is offering engineering courses with the launch of the School of Engineering.

Among the launches is a career hub constructed with funds from the Centre under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), aimed at making students employable by developing their skills. It is expected to help nearly 1,28,000 students pursuing various courses in the university and its constituent colleges, said Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar.

Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT C.N. Ashwath Narayan will be inaugurating the new initiatives at a function to be held at the newly-built Career Hub at 2.30 p.m.

Giving the details of the launches at a press conference here, Prof. Kumar said an exclusive hostel built for students pursuing research is being inaugurated on the campus. The 78-room three-storey building has been constructed at a cost of ₹2 crore. The university has proposed to allot one room per student to help them pursue their research without any hindrances. Each room has an attached bathroom.

The Centre of Excellence is being launched on the premises of Department of Studies in Computer Science. Besides the students from computer science, the students from other departments can make use of the new centre which has collaborated with IBM and SAP. It acts as a bridge between academia and industry. The first batch of 100 students would be trained there.

The University of Mysore has also entered into a strategic partnership with Google Cloud. The Centre of Excellence provides students access to technology and services for learning more about Google Cloud. The centre will run two programmes — ‘Google Cloud Career Readiness’ and ‘Google Cloud Computing Foundations’.

The Minister will also be inaugurating from Mysuru the new academic block of the PG campus at Hemagangotri in Hassan. It has been constructed at a cost of ₹2 crore. The three-storey building houses the administrative office and classrooms.

On the occasion, the new classrooms of the Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies (KIKS) will be inaugurated. Under RUSA 2.0, four new classrooms constructed at the Yuvaraja’s College Mysuru for the benefit of students will also be inaugurated.

The government first grade colleges at Hettur, Terakanambi and Halli Mysuru have been handed over to the University which will be running these colleges from the academic year of 2021-22. The Minister will formally launch the initiative of the University taking over the colleges.

The School of Engineering is one of the ambitious initiatives of the University under the National Education Programme, 2020. From 2021-22 onwards, the University will offer five new engineering courses, including Civil Environmental Engineering, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Computer Science and Design, and Biomedical and Robotic Engineering. The AICTE has given its approval for running the courses. While 50 per cent of seats will be allotted through the Karnataka Examination Authority, the other 50 per cent will be allotted by the University, said Prof. Kumar.