Manasagangotri campus to go down the solar route

The picturesque Manasagangotri campus in the heart of Mysuru will soon be harnessing the abundant solar energy to reduce dependence on conventional energy resources in an effort to turn the campus eco-friendly and self-reliant.

The work on installation of rooftop solar systems in the building of Department of Studies in Physics will begin soon. Once completed, the energy needs of the department will be met by the energy tapped by the solar panels.

Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar said, “We hope to get the project done by March and thereafter take up the installation at the Department of Studies in Chemistry. Our idea is to maximise the use of renewable energy, particularly solar, and make Manasagangotri a green campus.”

Prof. Kumar added that the university had plans of installing solar systems on the rooftop of the imposing building of Crawford Hall, the UoM’s administrative headquarters, but the project had been put on hold since the building had a heritage tag. “We shall seek advice and take up expert opinion before taking up any work,” he replied.