Among the 13 victims of the road accident at Gundenahalli Cross in Haveri district is Manasa S., who led the Karnataka team in the national blind women’s football tournament and won the championship for the State in 2021. She played for the Indian team in the Asia Cup in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manasa, 25, is the daughter of Sharangi Rao and Bhagyamma of Emmehatti in Bhadravati taluk of Shivamogga district. She was among 17 people who travelled in the Tempo Traveller that met with an accident. Her mother, Bhagyamma, 45, also died in the accident.

Manasa was a student of Sharada Andhara Vikasa Kendra in Shivamogga up to SSLC. Later, she moved to Bengaluru for higher studies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahalakshmi, her elder sister, said, “My sister has been visually impaired since birth. She was good in sports and studies. She won many cups and medals, and was the first captain of the blind women’s football team of Karnataka. She wanted to become an IAS officer. She was attending coaching classes for the civil service examination.”

Waseem Akram, coach at Karnataka Blind Football Association, told The Hindu that Manasa was one of the top football players in India. “She came into contact with the association in 2021, and became captain of the blind women’s team. That year, for the first time, the Karnataka team took part in the national tournament, held in Chennai, and won the championship. The next year, the team was runner-up in the tournament held in Pune,” he recalled.

She was selected for the team for the Asia Cup. She was among the top 10 players in India. The coach said Manasa was a good striker and a strong defender.

“She played one international match against Japan in Kochi in 2022,” he said.

Earlier, as a student, she had won many medals, including gold, in shot put, discuss throw and javelin throw in tourneys organised by the Indian Blind Sports Federation. She secured scholarships offered by National Federation for the Blind.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.