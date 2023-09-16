ADVERTISEMENT

Manas Institute now Ayushman Bharat-empanelled

September 16, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The institute is the second private psychiatric hospital in the State to get empanelled

The Hindu Bureau

Psychiatrists Vinod Kulkarni and Subhas Babruwad addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Manas Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Hubballi, has become the second private psychiatric hospital in the State and first in North Karnataka to be empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday,the president of Manas Deaddiction and Rehabilitation Centre Vinod Kulkarni said that the hospital which had been treating patients various kinds of mental disorders from the last four decades had now been empanelled under the Union government scheme, which would enable it to offer treatment for mental ailments for free to poor students.

Dr. Kulkarni said that while they had been offering healthcare services at subsidised cost for needy patients, the empanelment would help them to offer the treatment free of cost. He said in the last few months, the hospital had completed all the formalities and fulfilled infrastructural requirements to get the empanelment. Along with him, Dr. Alok Kulkarni and qualified staff would be providing the needy treatment for the patients, he said.

The president of Hubballi branch of IMA Subhas Babruwad said that with the empanelment the patients would now have another hospital to approach for the treatment of mental disorders. However the patients would have to bring referral letters from concerned primary healthcare centres or government hospital so as to get treatment at the private hospital.

