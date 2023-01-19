ADVERTISEMENT

Manager of gold loan company arrested for stealing valuables from his office

January 19, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Nandini Layout police have arrested a 25-year-old manager of a gold loan company for allegedly stealing valuables from the office where he was working.

Based on a complaint, the police tracked down Siddesh from Madhugiri, arrested him, and recovered 42 gm of gold valuables worth ₹1.45 lakh. The theft came to light when Siddesh went on unauthorised absent from work and was not reachable on phone for many days. Suspecting something fishy, the others checked the inventory to find the valuables missing.

According to the police, Siddesh confessed that he had financial problems and had committed the theft.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US