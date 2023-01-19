HamberMenu
Manager of gold loan company arrested for stealing valuables from his office

January 19, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Nandini Layout police have arrested a 25-year-old manager of a gold loan company for allegedly stealing valuables from the office where he was working.

Based on a complaint, the police tracked down Siddesh from Madhugiri, arrested him, and recovered 42 gm of gold valuables worth ₹1.45 lakh. The theft came to light when Siddesh went on unauthorised absent from work and was not reachable on phone for many days. Suspecting something fishy, the others checked the inventory to find the valuables missing.

According to the police, Siddesh confessed that he had financial problems and had committed the theft.

