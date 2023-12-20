Manager of e-commerce company killed in accident

December 20, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 35-year-old manager of an e-commerce company was killed when the car he was driving crashed into a parked truck on NICE road on Magadi Road in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased, Santosh, was returning home after the night shift when the accident occurred. According to the police, the car was speeding, and he failed to notice the parked truck on the roadside and crashed into it. The vehicle was completely damaged due to the impact of the collision, and Santosh was killed on the spot.

The Kamakshipalya traffic police rushed to the spot and conducted investigations before shifting the body for post-mortem.

The police have advised people to maintain safe speed limits especially during the night and early hours.

