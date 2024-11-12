Manager makes away with cash from banking institute

An employee of a financial and banking company alleged made away the cash from a locker at Belur in Hassan district recently. Chandan K.Y., manager of Belur branch of Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd., is facing an allegation of taking ₹4.68 lakh from the locker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prashanth D., unit manager of the firm, filed a complaint with the Belur police. Chandan, the accused, working as manager in the Belur branch, went missing after taking cash from the locker on November 9. When his colleagues tried to contact him, they found that his cellphone was switched off.

Darshan V.R., who worked as a cashier at the branch, informed the unit manager, who filed the complaint after verifying the cash-related documents.

The Belur police took up the investigation after registering the complaint, said a press release issued by Hassan SP Mohammed Sujeetha, on Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.