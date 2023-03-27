‘Management studies help countries to formulate development strategies in a competitive world’

March 27, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Stressing the importance of management study courses as academic disciplines, Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Karnataka (CUK) Battu Satyanarayana has said that management studies will help countries to formulate development strategies in the global competitive business environment.

“Management studies are very important for the development of any country and its economy. Every country is working hard to market its product and services to protect its economic interests. India is still called a developing country,” he said.

“To make it a developed economy, we have to successfully market our products and services in the global market. Our government’s successful efforts to make the rupee one of the mediums of exchange in 18 countries will result in ease of the business process and increase exports,” Prof. Satyanarayana said.

He was addressing a gathering during the inauguration of a two-day management festival, Yamistha-2023, organised by the Department of Business Studies at the Central University here on Monday.

Pointing to the ever-changing business environment, Prof. Satyanarayana stressed the need to make the curriculum of management and business studies dynamic so as to keep it updated with the current scenario.

“The world is changing fast and our management curriculum should be dynamic and relevant. Students should be able to learn the required theoretical knowledge and practical skills. They should be placed in companies with jobs before they complete their academic year,” he said.

“While leaving the university students should have both a job and a degree certificate in their hands,” Prof. Satyanarayana said, while expressing happiness for 11 MBA students from the university getting jobs before the completion of their studies.

Registrar Basavaraj Donur, pointing to the inherent potential in every human being to achieve something or the other, stressed the need for efforts to create a favourable environment for facilitating the hidden talents to come out.

Earlier, Head of the Department of Business Studies Mohammad Zohair made the introductory remarks.