Karnataka

Man, woman found dead

A man and a woman, who were said to be depressed over the delay in their wedding, were found dead on the outskirts of the village in Akhandahalli of Yaddrami taluk in Kalaburagi district on Tuesday. The victims were identified as Parashuram Pujari (23) and Bhagyashree Wodeyar (18).

According to the police, Parashuram was a farmer and the girl was studying PU. They were in love with each other for the last couple of years.

They were depressed due to the uncertainty over their marriage and both eloped on February 11. They were found dead on Tuesday. Yeddrami Police have registered a case.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 17, 2021 12:32:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/man-woman-found-dead/article33855147.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY