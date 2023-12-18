ADVERTISEMENT

Man, woman found dead in Hubballi

December 18, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A man and a woman from Bengaluru were found dead in the house of an autorickshaw driver in Hubballi on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Lokesh Rao 35 and his 26-year-old sister-in-law Shanti, residents of Peenya II Stage in Bengaluru.

Lokesh Rao who worked in a private company was married to Parvati and he had come to Hubballi with his wife’s sister Shanti. They had hired an autorickshaw to go around the city and had requested the autorickshaw driver to find them a room for rent to stay for a few hours before returning to Bengaluru.

The auto driver then took them to his house saying that they can use it for temporary stay and went out on work.

When he returned, he found both of them dead. The Old Hubballi Police have registered a case.

According to sources, the two have recorded a video statement.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

