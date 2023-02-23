Man, woman and their daughter found dead in their house

February 23, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Three of a family (a man, his wife and their daughter) were found dead in their house at Tondur village in Savanur taluk of Haveri district on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as 54-year-old Hanumanthgouda Patil, his 50-year-old wife Lalita Patil and 22-year-old daughter Netra Umashankar.

Hanumanthgouda Patil had got his daughter Netra married to Umashankar of Davangere some seven months ago.

According to sources, they had brought their daughter to Ranebennur Railway Station on Wednesday and they reportedly called their relatives conveying to them that they will take the extreme step of ending their lives.

On getting information, Sub-Inspector of Police Mahanthesh of Ranebennur Rural Police Station traced the family, counselled them and sent them back to their native place. However, all the three were found dead on Thursday.

Hanumanthgouda Patil owned 1.5 acres of farmland in Tonduru village and the family had reportedly availed of a loan of ₹25 lakh for his daughter’s education and marriage.

Superintendent of Police of Haveri Shivakumar Gunare told presspersons that it seemed, during preliminary investigation, that the family may have been under depression owing to the heavy burden of loan. Further investigation is on.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)