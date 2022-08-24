Man with mental disabilities dies after being beaten by mob in Belagavi

Special Correspondent belagavi
August 24, 2022 20:13 IST

A person with mental disabilities died, after he was beaten by a mob in Basavana Kudachi village in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

According to the police, Vishal Kallappa Patayi, 28, had mental disabilities and was throwing stones at others in the village. He allegedly also attacked some teachers in the government school in the village.

According to the police, some villagers tied him to a pole and beat him up on Tuesday. He suffered a severe head injury.

The police admitted him to the district hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah said an inquiry would be conducted into the incident.

