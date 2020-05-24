Man with haemorrhoids found dead at hospital in Chikkamagaluru

A person with influenza-like illness, whose throat swab was taken for a COVID-19 test, was found dead in the toilet of an isolation ward at the district hospital in Chikkamagaluru on Sunday. He had tested negative for COVID-19, but was undergoing treatment for haemorrhoids.

According to a press release issued by the district hospital, the 53-year-old man’s throat swab sample was taken on May 19 in Koppa. He was shifted to the COVID-19 hospital in Chikkamagaluru. As he was suffering from haemorrhoids, he was admitted to the isolation ward at the district hospital.

The staff members noticed him on his bed around 8.30 a.m. on Sunday. However, he did not turn up for the regular check-up at 9 a.m. When the staff went to look for him, he was not on his bed. He was later found dead in the toilet.