Karnataka

Man with haemorrhoids found dead at hospital in Chikkamagaluru

A person with influenza-like illness, whose throat swab was taken for a COVID-19 test, was found dead in the toilet of an isolation ward at the district hospital in Chikkamagaluru on Sunday. He had tested negative for COVID-19, but was undergoing treatment for haemorrhoids.

According to a press release issued by the district hospital, the 53-year-old man’s throat swab sample was taken on May 19 in Koppa. He was shifted to the COVID-19 hospital in Chikkamagaluru. As he was suffering from haemorrhoids, he was admitted to the isolation ward at the district hospital.

The staff members noticed him on his bed around 8.30 a.m. on Sunday. However, he did not turn up for the regular check-up at 9 a.m. When the staff went to look for him, he was not on his bed. He was later found dead in the toilet.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2020 10:56:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/man-with-haemorrhoids-found-dead-at-hospital-in-chikkamagaluru/article31665908.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY