Man, wife washed away in Ghataprabha river

A man and his wife were washed away in the Ghataprabha river in Noganihal near Hukkeri when their motorbike skid off a bridge in the village on Thursday.

Fiftythree-year-old Suresh Badiger and his 45-year-old wife Jayashree Badiger fell into the river after their bike skid off the bridge.

They were going to Pogatyanatti from Ghodageri when the accident occurred.

The police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel were able to retrieve the woman’s body.

A search is still on for the man’s body. A case has been registered.

Village residents complained to senior officers who visited the spot that the bridge did not have a side wall to stop such accidents.

