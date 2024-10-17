GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man, wife washed away in Ghataprabha river

Published - October 17, 2024 07:06 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A man and his wife were washed away in the Ghataprabha river in Noganihal near Hukkeri when their motorbike skid off a bridge in the village on Thursday.

Fiftythree-year-old Suresh Badiger and his 45-year-old wife Jayashree Badiger fell into the river after their bike skid off the bridge.

They were going to Pogatyanatti from Ghodageri when the accident occurred.

The police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel were able to retrieve the woman’s body.

A search is still on for the man’s body. A case has been registered.

Village residents complained to senior officers who visited the spot that the bridge did not have a side wall to stop such accidents.

Published - October 17, 2024 07:06 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.