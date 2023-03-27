HamberMenu
Man, wife killed in Saidapur fire incident

March 27, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau
A fire rages on at a house in Saidapur on Monday.

A fire rages on at a house in Saidapur on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a fire incident, a man and his wife died of suffocation and burns, while clothes valued at ₹3 crore were reduced to ashes in Saidapur town of Yadgir district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as 40-year-old Raghavendra and 32-year-old Shilpa.

Raghavendra was running a clothes business from the house using the first and second floors to store stocks.

Raghavendra and Shilpa who were killed in the fire incident in Saidapur on Monday.

Raghavendra and Shilpa who were killed in the fire incident in Saidapur on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

According to sources, an electrical short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire at 5.30 a.m.

Meanwhile, passers-by who noticed the fire and smoke engulfing the building alerted Raghavendra’s parents who along with the couple’s two children were sleeping in the ground floor. The four escaped unhurt.

But, the efforts made by the couple, who were sleeping in the first floor, to escape were in vain, as they died of suffocation and burns.

As many as five fire engines, two from Yadgir and one each from Deodurg, Raichur and Shahpur, with 30 Fire and Emergency Services personnel took more than five hours to bring the fire under control.

Clothes worth ₹3 crore stored on the first and second floors were completely reduced to ashes.

The incident happened in the Saidapur Police limits. The house belongs to Ashok Kalabelagundi.

Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy visited the spot.

