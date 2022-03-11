Man, wife found dead

A couple was found dead in Dharwad on Friday.

Chetu Kumar is said to have killed his wife, Manisha, before taking his own life at his house in Ganesh Nagar in Dharwad.

The police said that the man was upset due to a family dispute. A case has been registered.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)