Man, wife found dead
A couple was found dead in Dharwad on Friday.
Chetu Kumar is said to have killed his wife, Manisha, before taking his own life at his house in Ganesh Nagar in Dharwad.
The police said that the man was upset due to a family dispute. A case has been registered.
( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.